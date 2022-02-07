PM Modi's all-out attack on Rahul Gandhi, Congress

He also said that Congress seems to have decided to not come back to power for 100 years, and he too is prepared for it.

"If you had feet on the ground, then you would have seen it. But most of you are stuck in 2014. You are facing the result. You give a lot of advice but forget that you too have had the opportunity to sit here (on the treasury benches) for 50 years," Modi said and went on to list the states that have not voted for Congress for the last 25 years onwards.