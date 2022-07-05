PM Modi’s determination not to allow normalisation of cross-border terror has shaped India’s Pak policy: Jaishankar

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s determination that he would not allow cross-border terrorism to be normalised has helped in shaping India’s Pakistan policy since 2014.

Speaking at an event at Delhi University, S Jaishankar noted that Prime Minister Modi is perceived abroad as ‘’quintessentially Indian’’ and his intuitive feeling for diplomacy has led him to form a connect with foreign countries and their leaders.

Reading excerpts from the chapter written by him in the book ‘Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery’, Jaishankar said, “When I first met him (PM Modi) in China in 2011, I was the ambassador. Unlike many other chief ministers, he specifically sought political briefing”.