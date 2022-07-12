PM Modi's governance reforms are actually social reforms: Dr Jitendra

Bengaluru: Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said that the governance reforms introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the last eight years were actually social reforms aimed at achieving ‘ease of living’ for the common man and a "level playing field" for the aspirational youth.

Delivering the valedictory address at the two-day Regional Conference on Governance in Bengaluru organized by DARPG and Karnataka government, he said, the hallmark of Modi’s governance model was his capacity to take out-of-box decisions, break the taboos of the past and the capacity to convert government’s campaign into mass campaign on the basis of his courage, conviction and sincerity.