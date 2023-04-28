PM Modi’s ‘Maan Ki Baat’ hits right chords with people of J&K

In homes and in roadside restaurants, people listen to what each episode is about. The consistent message of his broadcasts is that citizens of India are special people, and need to have the confidence to act in a manner that assists in pushing forward the trajectory of the country.

A recent survey has shown that more than 100 crore people have listened to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at least once while 23 crore people are regular listeners of the monthly radio broadcast.

According to the survey, the most liked characteristics of the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ are that the leader is knowledgeable, creates an emotional connect with the audience, is powerful and decisive, has sympathetic and empathetic approach, and directly talks to the citizens and guides them.