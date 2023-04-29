PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ 100 Not Out

The programme will be telecast live by Doordarshan in Raj Bhavans across the country. The Raj Bhavan in Mumbai will host citizens from Maharashtra who have been mentioned by the Prime Minister in previous editions of Mann Ki Baat along with other eminent personalities from the state.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who attended the valedictory session of National Conclave on Mann Ki Baat @100 on Wednesday, said that Mann Ki Baat is a unique experiment that has strengthened the foundation of democracy in the country.

The event, which was also attended by Union Minister for Railways Ashwani Vaishnav and Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur marked the release of a stamp and coin commemorating 100 episodes of Mann Ki Baat.

Shah said that people had almost forgotten All India Radio due to changing times and different mediums of communication, but the Prime Minister connected the young generation through Mann Ki Baat and gave a new lease of life to All India Radio. He said that PM Modi took All India Radio to every home and village of the country.

He said the programme has provided a platform for the expression of the country’s positive energy and creative power. He said PM Modi has brought the mantra of democracy to the grassroots through 99 episodes of Mann Ki Baat.

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday released Coffee Table Book ‘My Dear Fellow Citizens...’. The book, brought out by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, presents glimpses of over 100 inspiring stories, mentioned by PM Modi in the radio programme. He also released a book “Collective Spirit, Concrete Action”, authored by Shashi Shekhar Vempati, former CEO, Prasar Bharati, which describes the impact of the programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on the nation.

Dhankhar, who was speaking at the national conclave ‘Mann Ki Baat @ 100’ in New Delhi, said the programme reached every nook and corner of the country and is unparalleled in reach and popularity. He also credited the program for giving recognition and brand value to local art and artisans, and for generating a market space for them.

The Vice President said that as ‘Mann Ki Baat’ completes its 100th episode, it will be the foundation to ‘India @ 100’. He said that India will be at the top of the world when it will celebrate the centenary of independence in 2047.