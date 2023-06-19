‘PM Modi’s State visit to US a milestone in bilateral relationship’

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's State visit to the United States is a "milestone" in the bilateral relationship between the two countries, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said on Monday and noted that key elements of the ties will feature very prominently during the visit.

"It's a milestone in our relationship. You heard the External Affairs Minister say yesterday...It's a very significant visit, an important visit, a visit in which genuine and widespread deep interest in the United States," Kwatra said at a special briefing on the visit. He said the visit would be very rich in both form and substance.

"PM is visiting the US on 21st through 23rd of June on the invitation of the US President Joe Biden and the first lady Jill Biden," he said.