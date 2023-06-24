PM Narendra Modi arrives in Egypt, says confident that visit will strengthen ties

In a tweet, the Prime Minister's Office said: "Prime Minister NarendraModi arrived in Cairo, Egypt a short while ago. In a special gesture he was received by Prime Minister MostafaMadbouly at the airport."

The PMO also attached the photographs of the Prime Minister's arrival at Cairo.

Modi also took to Twitter and wrote: "I thank Prime Minister MostafaMadbouly for the special gesture of welcoming me at the airport. May India-Egypt ties flourish and benefit the people of our nations."