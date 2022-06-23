PM Narendra Modi exhorts exporters to set long-term export targets

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday appealed to exporters and the industry to fix long-term export targets for themselves and suggest ways to the government to achieve those goals.

Inaugurating the new Vanijya Bhawan here, he said that the exports play a critical role in the transition of a country from developing to developed status.

During the last fiscal year, the Prime Minister said despite the historic global disruptions, India’s exports stood at a total (goods and services) of USD 670 billion (Rs 50 lakh crore).

He added that India’s merchandise exports in 2021-22 crossed USD 418 billion (Rs 31 lakh crore), as against the target of USD 400 billion (Rs 30 lakh crore).