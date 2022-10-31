PM Narendra Modi slams Congress for ‘insulting’ Sardar Patel

Tharad (Gujarat): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday mocked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ without naming it, and said that the party has ignored Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary.

Citing Congress’ advertisements in local newspapers in Gujarat on Monday, Modi said after laying the foundation stone for projects worth Rs 8,000 crore here, “Though today is Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary, none of Congress’ ads carries his photo or his name. Sardar Patel was such a tall Congress leader and a minister in Jawaharlal Nehru’s Cabinet. You can’t unite over Sardar Patel, and now you are out to connect India. Why is the Congress insulting Sardar Patel? Gujarat will never tolerate this insult.”