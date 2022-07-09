PM Narendra Modi to address natural farming conclave

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a “Natural Farming Conclave” on Sunday via video-conference.

The conclave is being organised in Surat, Gujarat and will witness participation of thousands of farmers and all other stakeholders who have made adoption of natural farming in Surat a success story, the PMO said in a statement.

It noted that Modi in his address at a Gujarat panchayat congregation in March had exhorted at least 75 farmers in each village to adopt natural farming.