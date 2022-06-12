PM personifies true essence of democracy: Dr Jitendra Singh

"PM Modi personifies the true essence of democracy, wherein a common man from a humble background can rise to the highest echelons on the basis of sheer merit and people's popular support," an official statement quoted Singh as saying.

He said the public welfare schemes and programmes introduced by Modi-led government during the last eight years for the benefit of deprived sections of society are a redemption of six decades of struggle by the BJP for establishing a governance system based on the principle of appeasement to none, justice to all .

Soon after taking over as prime minister, Modi had committed himself to the service of the poor and equitable development of the neglected sections and regions of the country.

Looking back today, one can evidently say that he has walked the talk, he said. Another striking feature of Modi's welfare schemes is that they have sought to introduce a new political culture in the country.