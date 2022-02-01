PM speaks with Bahraini Crown Prince, reviews bilateral ties

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke with his Bahraini counterpart Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa and reviewed bilateral ties, while noting that the relationship has seen continued progress in diverse sectors.

During their telephonic conversation, Prime Minister Modi thanked the Bahraini leadership for taking excellent care of the Indian community in Bahrain during the COVID pandemic, as also for looking after their social and cultural needs, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.