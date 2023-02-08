PM tears into Oppn, terms allegations against him as baseless

Modi also launched a full-blown attack on the Congress over the various scams which took place during the tenure of the erstwhile UPA regime.



Prior to the commencement of Modi's reply, members of the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) staged a walk out from the Lower House.



Launching a vitriolic attack on the Opposition, the Prime Minister said that even as India is emerging as a confident and progressive nation, some people cannot stomach the achievements of its own countrymen.



"Is it just because you lost an election (referring to Gujarat elections)? These people blame EVMs and the Election Commission when they lose elections. They blame Supreme Court when probes are opened against them, they blame the Army and even the RBI, the list is endless," Modi said.



"These people (referring to the Opposition) feel that just by abusing me they can succeed. Constructive criticism is good for a healthy democracy. However, for the past nine years now, they have only abused me, instead of coming out with constructive criticism," he said.



He also asked the Opposition to indulge in self retrospection.



Despite several economic crises engulfing the world, it is a matter of pride that India is now the fifth largest economy, Modi said.



The Prime Minister said that it is due to India's rising economic stability, possibilities and dependability as well as a stable and decisive government that several international economic agencies are now looking at India in a new light.



"We undertook reforms out of conviction, not out of compulsion, because we have a stable and decisive government," Modi said.



However, despite India emerging as a confident nation which dares to dream, some people are drowned in the ocean of dissatisfaction and hopelessness, the Prime Minister said while attacking the Opposition.



One main reason behind the disappointment and frustration of the Opposition was the poor state of economy between 2004 and 2014 (the UPA regime) and how inflation had risen to double digits during that period, coupled with rampant joblessness, Modi said.



"They cannot stomach the fact that the nation has now progressed after the era of terrorism, unemployment and joblessness, which was the hallmark of UPA's tenure," the Prime Minister said.



The government's voice at global platforms was so weak during 2004-2014 that nobody was ready to listen to it, Modi added.

