PM thanks US govt for returning over 100 rare, ancient Indian artefacts

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed his gratitude to the US government for returning over 100 rare and ancient artefacts to India.

“A few days ago, social media was abuzz with the news that America had returned over 100 rare and ancient artefacts to India. These artefacts are anywhere between 250 and 2500 years old. These rare and precious items belong to different regions of the country,” PM Modi said during the 103rd episode of his monthly radio broadcast — ‘Mann Ki Baat’ — on Sunday. “I would like to thank the US Government for returning these items, which testify to our proud heritage. Even during my visit to the US in 2016 and 2021, many similar artefacts were returned to India,” PM Modi added.

Earlier, in a tweet, PM Modi had said the return of 105 trafficked antiquities to India will make “every Indian happy”.