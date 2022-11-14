PM to discuss issues of global concerns at G20 summit in Bali

The Prime Minister further said that on the sidelines of the G20 summit, he will meet with leaders of several other participating countries and review the progress in India's bilateral relations with them.



"In a significant moment for our country and citizens, President of Indonesia Joko Widodo will hand over the G20 Presidency to India at the closing ceremony of the Bali Summit. India will officially assume the G20 Presidency from 1st December 2022. I will also extend my personal invitation to G20 Members and other invitees to our G20 Summit next year," he added.

