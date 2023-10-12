PM to inaugurate 9th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20)

The summit is being hosted by the Parliament of India under the broader framework of India’s G20 Presidency.

In line with the theme of India’s G20 Presidency, the theme of the 9th P20 Summit is “Parliaments for One Earth, One Family, One Future.” The event will be attended by Speakers of Parliaments of G20 members and invitee countries. The Pan-African Parliament will take part in the P20 Summit for the first time after the African Union became a member of G20 at the New Delhi G20 Leaders’ Summit on 9-10 September 2023, read an official handout.