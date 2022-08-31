PM to inaugurate Science Conclave of State, UT Ministers: Dr Jitendra

The meet will also help break silos between the Centre and the States, while strengthening Science Technology & Innovation (STI) ecosystem through greater synergy across the country, he said.

Science & Technology Ministers of all 28 States, Administrators of 8 UTs, key officials from States – Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries in-charge of S&T in the states and all Science Secretaries to Government of India e.g., DST, DBT, DSIR, MoES, DAE, DoS, ICMR, ICAR, Jal Shakti, MoEF & CC, MNRE and CEOs of over 100 Start Ups and industries are expected to take part in the two-day Science Conclave.

Dr Jitendra Singh informed that the two-day Science and Technology Conclave will have a new dimension as several action-oriented decisions will be taken and all States and UTs will be asked to have individual STI policy on the lines of National STI policy.

The Minister said, in the true spirit of cooperative federalism, the Centre will assist States in formulating their State STI policies. He said, Centre will also work jointly with States to address their Specific STI needs, challenges and gap areas and evolve solutions.