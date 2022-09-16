PM to unveil National Logistics Policy today

New Delhi: India is shedding its colonial hangover rapidly, the newly-opened Central Vista is a case in point. Many schemes are being rolled out to capture this new underlying credo.
On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the National Logistics Policy, a spanking new intent which will create capacities through a well thought out strategy and synergy between the private sector and the government to unleash its intellectual horsepower.
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday articulated the government’s vision saying that the inherent spirit of the private sector has to be unleashed with the government handholding the new startups and entrenched players by nursing them through the pain points to create a logistics framework and network across the country.
The Prime Minister on his birthday (September 17) will gift this new policy initiative to reduce logistics costs so that there is seamless movement of goods across the country.