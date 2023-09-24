PM urges students to participate in G20 university connect programme on Sep 26

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced that the G20 University Connect Programme will be held on September 26, where lakhs of university students across the country will connect with each other. Prestigious institutions like IITs, IIMs, NITs and medical colleges will also participate in it.

In his monthly radio broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi said that he will also be participating in the programme.

"I wish that if you are a college student, you must watch this programme to be held on the 26th September and join it. In this, many interesting exchanges are going to take place on the future of India and on the future of the youth. I myself shall participate in this programme," he said.

The prime minister also informed that a big event on cleanliness is going to be organised on October 1, where he urged people to participate.

"You too should take out time and help in this campaign related to cleanliness. You can also join this cleanliness campaign in your street, or neighbourhood…or at a park, river, lake or any other public place and cleanliness must be undertaken wherever a water body has been built," he said.

He referred to the India-Middle East-Europe economic corridor, which was announced during the recently held G20 summit.

"This corridor is going to become the basis of world trade for hundreds of years to come, and history will always remember that this corridor was initiated on Indian soil," PM Modi said.