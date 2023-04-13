PM virtually distributes 71,000 appointment letters to new recruits

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday virtually distributed appointment letters to 71,000 new recruits in the Rashtriya Rozgar Mela and said that Startups have created more than 40 lakh direct and indirect jobs in the country.

The Prime Minister said that the Rashtriya Rozgar Mela shows the government's commitment towards uplifting youth spirit and giving them employment opportunities. "Startups have created more than 40 lakh direct and indirect jobs; this shows India's resilient startup culture. Today India is the fastest-growing economy in the world. The policy and strategy being followed by today's New India have opened up new possibilities and opportunities in the country," PM Modi said on the occasion.

Stating that over 70,000 youth have got government jobs in various departments of the central government on the day of Baisakhi today, the Prime Minister said that the process of giving govt jobs in NDA and BJP-ruled states is going on at a fast pace.

"Appointment letters have been handed over to more than 22 thousand teachers in Madhya Pradesh yesterday," he said.

Mentioning the growing Defence sector in the country, PM Modi said that India has exported Defence equipment worth Rs 15,000 crore.