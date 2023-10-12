PM visits Adi Kailash in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh, offers prayers at Parvati Kund temple

Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday visited the Pithoragarh district in Uttarakhand where he performed the 'darshan' of Adi Kailash and offered his prayers there.

Later, Modi paid obeisance to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, and performed meditation there.

The Prime Minister also visited the Parvati Kund temple located near the Adi Kailash where he meditated for some time at the entrance of the temple before entering it and performed a puja.

Modi is on a one-day visit to Uttarakhand where he first visited the Adi Kailash and then Gunji village, which is located 70 km away from Dharchula town in Pithoragarh.

The locals welcomed the Prime Minister displaying local traditions and wearing traditional costumes.