PMBJP removed medical expense worries of crores of Indians: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) scheme has not only taken out the worries of crores of people of the country regarding the cost of treatment but has also made their lives easier. He said that the achievements of the scheme are quite satisfactory.

In tweet threads, Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers, Mansukh Mandaviya informed that on Tuesday, the 5th Jan Aushadhi Diwas is being celebrated in the country.

This scheme has made a direct positive impact on the lives of common people of India. More than 12 lakh citizens of the country are buying medicines from Jan Aushadhi Kendras daily. The medicines available here are 50 per cent to 90 per cent cheaper than the market price.

Responding to the tweet thread by the Union Minister, the Prime Minister tweeted, "The achievements of Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi scheme are quite satisfactory. This has not only removed the worries of crores of people of the country regarding the cost of treatment, but has also made their lives easier."