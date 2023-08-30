PMO takes stock of G20 summit preparations

In the meeting, which was chaired by the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister P K Mishra, a mobile app made for G20, called ‘G20 India’ was unveiled, which is now available for download, both on Android and iOS.

Officials informed that during the meeting that G20 delegates and members of the media will also witness digital India first hand through the ‘Innovation Hub’ and ‘Digital India Experiential Hub’ which are being set up at Bharat Mandapam, the main venue of the meeting.