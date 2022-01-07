PM’s security breach |SC directs Punjab HC Registrar General to preserve all records

New Delhi, Jan 7: The Supreme Court on Friday directed the registrar general of Punjab and Haryana High Court to secure and preserve all records in connection with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Punjab, and also asked the state and Central committees to refrain from conducting inquiries till Monday, when it will take up the matter again.
A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana and comprising Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli said: “We direct Punjab, police authorities, SPG, central and state agencies to cooperate and provide necessary assistance to seal the entire record.” The bench added the Registrar General of Punjab and Haryana High Court will secure and preserve all records in connection with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Punjab.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, submitted that some NIA officer should assist the court’s officer in collecting and securing the evidence, which includes wireless messages in connection with PM’s movement in the state. Mehta added that the court officer may find it difficult to pin down on sources, from which information is required. Mehta termed the incident “rarest of the rare issue”.