PM’s security breach | Top ex-J&K civil, police brass, army veterans call for exemplary action

Jammu: Former police, military and civil officers, who served in Jammu and Kashmir at the highest level, have described the security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Punjab as “very serious and unprecedented in the history of independent India.”

Participating in an over 90 minute virtual conference anchored and hosted by former legislator and senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana on January 8, they observed that the incident could neither be trivialised nor ignored keeping in view its implications on the national security and ramifications over the unity of the nation.