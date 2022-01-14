PM's Vision India@2047 | Dr Jitendra Singh to chair meet with experts on governance reforms today

New Delhi, Jan 14 : Union Minister Jitendra Singh will chair a meeting with experts on Saturday to devise structural and institutional reforms necessary to attain Vision India@2047, envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The prime minister has directed that all ministries and departments will formulate a document for Vision India@2047 to identify the long-term goals and corresponding outcomes for this decade with timelines and milestones, a statement issued on Friday by the Personnel Ministry said.
In order to suggest the structural and institutional reforms on governance that are necessary to attain the vision for India when it turns 100 in 2047, the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) has convened a meeting with sectoral experts, academics and scientific community on January 15.
Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, will chair the first meeting with sectoral experts on governance issues on Saturday, it said.