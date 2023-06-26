Polit Bureau of CPI (M) holds meeting in New Delhi

New Delhi, June 26: The Polit Bureau of CPI (M) held a meeting on June 24 and 25 in New Delhi.

After the meeting a statement issued said, “Fifteen opposition parties met at Patna on June 23 at the invitation of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The CPI(M) underlined the need for cooperation among the opposition parties to safeguard the secular democratic character of our republic and the guarantees provided by our onstitution to the people on democratic rights and civil liberties and fundamental rights.” The statement added that the CPI(M) proposed that the opposition parties must jointly conduct all-India campaigns on important issues of national concern and joint protest actions on issues of rapidly deteriorating people’s livelihood.