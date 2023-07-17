‘Political tourism during flood times’ | Chugh criticises Punjab Chief Minister

In a statement, Chugh said it was quite irresponsible on the part of the chief minister that he had chosen to ignore the administration of the flood-hit Punjab to go for political tourism.

He said that half of Punjab was still caught in a serious flood situation and there was a serious threat of epidemic spreading in parts of the state. “At a time when the chief minister should have been personally keeping an eye on the critical situation, it is quite shameful that he has chosen to leave the state for his political reasons,”he said.