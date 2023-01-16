Poll schedule for 3 Northeast states to be announced by Jan 19

A senior official said that the full election commission headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar last week (January 11 to 14) visited the three northeastern states and held a series of meetings with the political parties and state, central security and civil officials, especially the district level officials of the three states in the respective state capitals.

“The full EC would meet in Delhi and then likely announce the assembly election schedule for three northeastern states by Thursday,” the official told IANS, refusing to be quoted.