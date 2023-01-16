Poll schedule for 3 Northeast states to be announced by Jan 19

Agartala/Kohima, Jan 16: The schedule for the assembly election in three northeastern states -- Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya -- is likely to be announced by January 19 by the Election Commission in Delhi, officials said on Monday.
A senior official said that the full election commission headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar last week (January 11 to 14) visited the three northeastern states and held a series of meetings with the political parties and state, central security and civil officials, especially the district level officials of the three states in the respective state capitals.
“The full EC would meet in Delhi and then likely announce the assembly election schedule for three northeastern states by Thursday,” the official told IANS, refusing to be quoted.
The five-year term of assemblies of Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura would end on March 12, March 15 and March 22, respectively, and before that period, new assemblies have to be constituted.
The official said that as per the instructions of the ECI and as part of the confidence-building measures, the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) and state security forces led by district officials have started flag marches in the sensitive, trouble-prone and mixed-populated areas of the three states.
Ahead of the announcement of the election schedule, the political parties also are stepping up their activities and finalising the strategies to get the maximum electoral mileage.
The Bharatiya Janata Party’s two-day all-important National Executive meeting began in New Delhi on Monday to chalk out the party’s strategy for the upcoming Assembly and the 2024 parliamentary elections.
Key leaders including Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma, Nagaland Tribal Affairs and Education Minister and state BJP President Temjen Imna Along took part in the National Executive meet.
Along tweeted: “Glad to attend the BJP National Office Bearers Meeting today at BJP Headquarters, Delhi, addressed by President J.P. Nadda. Thankful to Nadda for his valuable guidance & direction to keep up with the party’s core integrity and prosperity.”
In Tripura, the influential tribal-based party TIPRA (Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance) held a mega rally and it was organised by the women’s wing of the party at Khumulwng in West Tripura district on Monday.