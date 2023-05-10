Polling for Karnataka Assembly ends

Bangalore Rural recorded 76.10 per cent polling till 5 pm, with Bagalkot trailing at 70.04 per cent and Bangalore Urban at 52.19 per cent.

Further, the EC said B.B.M.P (Central) and B.B.M.P (North) recorded turnouts of 50.10 per cent and 50.02 per cent till 5 pm.

A voter turnout of 52.18 per cent was recorded till 3 pm, up from 37.25 per cent at 1 pm and 20.99 per cent at 11 am. In what turned out to be a high-decibel campaign phase, the incumbent BJP, Congress and the JDS went at each other and pulled out all stops and their heavyweights to woo voters.