Pollution, changing weather making kids below 5 vulnerable to pneumonia

Noida: Be it children, the elderly or the young, everyone’s health is getting affected these days. Common cold, which usually got cured within three to five days, now takes longer to cure.

Due to increasing pollution, the amount of people reaching hospitals complaining of difficulty in breathing has increased by about 15 per cent.

Vaishnavi, a resident of Noida’s Sector 93, said that her 7-year-old son has been sick with cold, and faces difficulty in breathing since the past few months. She added that they visited several doctors who prescribed different medicines but to no avail.

Children are falling prey to pneumonia due to increase in cold and pollution. Those who have not been vaccinated are at a greater risk of falling ill.