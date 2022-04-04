Populist sops could take states to path of Sri Lanka: Bureaucrats to PM Modi

New Delhi: In a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a few senior bureaucrats have warned that the populist sops announced by some states are economically not viable and could lead them to the same path as Sri Lanka.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Modi had marathon meetings with secretaries of all the departments. Principal secretary to Prime Minister P.K Mishra, cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauna and NSA Ajit Doval were also present in the meeting which lasted for nearly four hours.