Post-1971 war, Pakistani POWs wished their officers were like Indian officers:  Army chief

"After the 1971 Indo-Pak War, 90,000 Pakistani Prisoners of War were to be housed in camps in central command (with Lt Gen Bhagat as commander in chief). This entailed urgent construction of shelters, provision of amenities, putting the logistics in place, ensuring security arrangements and coordination," Gen Pande said while addressing a memorial lecture. He said Lt Gen Bhagat ensured that every amenity that the POWs were entitled to, including canteen stores, postal facilities, and medical coverage, was made available in the true spirit of the Geneva Convention.