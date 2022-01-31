Power sector workers to hold nationwide protest against privatisation

According to the statement, NCCOEEE has also decided that core committee leaders of NCCOEEE will meet the Punjab Governor on February 1 and hand over a memorandum to him against the privatisation of Chandigarh UT Power Department.

NCCOEEE core committee office bearers will address the strike rally of Puducherry power employees on February 2 at Puducherry.

AIPEF Chairman Shailendra Dubey said, "On-call of NCCOEEE about 1.5 million Power Employees & Engineers across the country will hold nationwide protest/ demonstrations on February 1 at all district headquarters and projects against privatisation policies of Central Government".