Power sector workers to hold nationwide protest against privatisation

New Delhi: All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) has said power sector workers will hold a nationwide protest against privatisation policies on Tuesday.
"On the call of National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees & Engineers (NCCOEEE) Power Employees & Engineers across the country will hold protest demonstrations against privatisation policies of Central Government," an AIPEF statement said.
According to the statement, NCCOEEE has also decided that core committee leaders of NCCOEEE will meet the Punjab Governor on February 1 and hand over a memorandum to him against the privatisation of Chandigarh UT Power Department.
NCCOEEE core committee office bearers will address the strike rally of Puducherry power employees on February 2 at Puducherry.
AIPEF Chairman Shailendra Dubey said, "On-call of NCCOEEE about 1.5 million Power Employees & Engineers across the country will hold nationwide protest/ demonstrations on February 1 at all district headquarters and projects against privatisation policies of Central Government".