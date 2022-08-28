Preserve your mother tongue, use it for conversation at home: Amit Shah urges students

Gandhinagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday urged students to preserve their mother tongue and said they should make it a point to use it for conversation at home.

He also said that the government is now promoting education in engineering, technical and medical courses in local languages.

Shah stressed this point while addressing the graduating students of the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU), Gandhinagar, at its first convocation ceremony.

Wishing the graduating students a bright future, he urged them to work for the betterment of the society and country.

"...If you want to be happy and satisfied, then working for others should be your top priority," Shah, who was the chief guest of the event, said.