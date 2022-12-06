President appoints Justice Tashi Rabstan as acting Chief Justice of J&K and Ladakh with effect from Dec 08

Srinagar, Dec 06: Justice Tashi Rabstan, senior-most judge, to perform duties of the Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh from December 08, following the retirement of Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey.

According to a notification, issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice, President of India has appointed justice Tashi Rabstan to perform duties of the office of the Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.