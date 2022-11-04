President Droupadi Murmu stresses on conserving Himalaya’s fragile ecology

She said Mizoram has the highest forest cover among all Indian states, providing an ideal home for extraordinary and rich biodiversity.

Addressing the Mizoram Assembly, the President said that India's ties with the neighbours, especially in South-East Asia, are of high value to us. "India's 'Act East Policy' places emphasis on the northeast for improving India's ties with the extended neighbourhood in the Asia-Pacific region. Once an economic initiative, the policy has now gained strategic and cultural dimensions too.