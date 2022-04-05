President Kovind accorded ceremonial welcome by King, Queen of Netherlands

During his visit to the Netherlands from April 4 to 7 at the invitation of King Alexander and Queen Maxima, President Kovind will hold discussions with them and Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

His visit assumes significance as India and the Netherlands are celebrating 75 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2022.

The president's visit is a follow-up to the state visit of the King and Queen to India in 2019. His visit offers the opportunity to further broaden and deepen the cooperation between the two countries, including in the field of water and agriculture and innovation cooperation in these fields, said a statement from the Royal House of the Netherlands.