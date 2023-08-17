President launches ‘My Bengal, Addiction Free Bengal’ campaign in Kolkata

Kolkata (West Bengal): President Droupadi Murmu here on Thursday launched the 'My Bengal, Addiction Free Bengal' campaign under the 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan' organised by Brahma Kumaris.

The campaign aims to address the issue of drug abuse in society and the country. In her speech at Raj Bhavan, the President expressed concern over the impact of drug abuse on youth and their ability to choose the right direction in life. To address the drug abuse issue, she emphasised the need for a multi-faceted approach which includes medication, social solidarity and political will.

The President also praised organisations like Brahma Kumaris for their efforts in discussing and working to solve the drug abuse issue in the society. Speaking on the occasion, the President said that drug abuse is a matter of concern for society and the country. "Due to these addictions, youth are not able to choose the right direction in their lives. This is very worrying, and there is a need to work on all fronts in this matter," she stated according to a press release issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan.