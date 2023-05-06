President Murmu continues her speech in darkness after power failure in Odisha auditorium

Bhubaneswar: In a major embarrassment to the organisers of President Droupadi Murmu's programme at the Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University in Odisha's Baripada, the auditorium plunged into darkness after a power failure even as the President continued her speech in darkness on Saturday.

The President, who was on a three-day visit to her home district Mayurbhanj, was delivering the 12th convocation address at the auditorium of the university when power supply suddenly snapped for nine minutes from 11.56 a.m. to 12.05 p.m.

The security of the President was also compromised as neither the guards nor the supporting staff were visible.