President Murmu gives nod to rename Nehru Memorial as Prime Ministers' Museum

“In exercise of the powers conferred by Clause (3) of Article 77 of the Constitution, the President here by makes the following rules further to amend the Government of India (Allocation of Business) Rules, 1961. These rules may be called the Government of India (Allocation of Business) (373rd Amendment) Rules, 2023.

“In the Government of India (Allocation of Business) Rules, 1961, under the heading ‘Ministry of Culture’ in entry 9 in the Second Schedule, for the words 'Nehru Memorial Museum and Library’, the following words shall be substituted, namely: Prime Ministers' Museum and Library,” read the gazette notification issued by the Centre.