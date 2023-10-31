President Murmu, Home Minister Shah pay floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary

New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at his statue on the Patel Chowk here on his 148th birth anniversary.
Delhi LG VK Saxena and Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi also paid tributes to the former deputy prime minister.
On this occasion, Home Minister Shah also flagged off the 'Run For Unity' from Major Dhyan Chand Stadium here and administered the Unity oath.
Every year, October 31 is observed as National Unity Day.
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel served as India's first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister between 1947 to 1950.
He was a senior Congress leader and is remembered for the unification of India's over 550 princely states into a single country. He strongly voiced his views on women's empowerment. (ANI)