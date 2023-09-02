President Murmu summons Parliament on September 18

In a notification to both Houses separately, President Murmu said, "In exercise of the powers conferred upon me by clause (1) of article 85 of the Constitution, I hereby summon the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, to meet at New Delhi on Monday, the 18th September 2023 at 11.00 A.M."

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday informed about the five-day special session of Parliament from September 18 to 22. The agenda for this special session, however, was not revealed.