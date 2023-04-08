President Murmu takes historic sortie in Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft in Assam

She wrote: "It was an exhilarating experience for me to fly in the mighty Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force. It is a matter of pride that India's defence capabilities have expanded immensely to cover all the frontiers of land, air and sea. I congratulate the Indian Air Force and the entire team of Air Force Station Tezpur for organising this sortie."



The President was also briefed on the operational capabilities of the aircraft and the Indian Air Force (IAF).



She expressed satisfaction on the operational preparedness of the IAF.



The President's sortie in the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft is a part of her efforts to engage with the armed forces, as the Supreme Commander of the Indian Armed Forces, the statement added.