President Murmu takes sortie for nearly 30 minutes in Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft

Guwahati: President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday took a historic sortie in an Indian Air Force fighter aircraft for about 30 minutes covering the Brahmaputra and Tezpur valley in Assam.

She took a sortie in a Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft at the Tezpur Air Force Station in Assam. With this, President Murmu became the third President and second woman President to undertake such a sortie.

The aircraft flew at a height of about two kms above sea level and at a speed of about 800 kms per hour. The President flew for about 30 mins covering Brahmaputra and Tezpur valley. The aircraft was flown by Gp Capt Naveen Kumar, CO of 106 Squadron.

Earlier in the day, the President was accorded a guard of honour at the station. President Murmu was on a three-day state visit to Assam from April 5-8.