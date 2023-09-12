President Murmu will launch Ayushman Bhav campaign, says Mandaviya

New Delhi: Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday said President Droupadi Murmu will virtually launch the 'Ayushman Bhav' campaign on September 13.

"The President will inaugurate the visionary 'Ayushman Bhav' campaign on September 13. This launch will take place through a virtual event, marking a significant leap towards achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and ensuring healthcare for all," he said at a press conference.

Mandaviya said the campaign initiated by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is a comprehensive nationwide healthcare initiative that aims to provide saturation coverage of healthcare services, reaching every village and town in the country.

He said that this groundbreaking initiative builds upon the success of the Ayushman Bharat program and signifies a paradigm shift in healthcare services.