President of Egypt to be chief guest on Republic Day: MEA

New Delhi, Nov 28: Egypt President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi will be the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations in January, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Sunday.
“This is the first time that the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt will be the Chief Guest at our Republic Day,” the MEA said in a statement
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sent a formal invitation to al-Sisi which was handed over to the Egyptian President by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on October 16.
Egypt has been invited as a ‘guest country’ during India’s presidency of the G20 in 2022-23, according to the statement.
“India and Egypt enjoy warm and friendly relations based on civilisational and deep-rooted people-to-people ties,” the statement said.