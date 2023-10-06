President, PM, condole Mumbai blaze tragedy; 5 women among 7 killed

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and others expressed grief over the tragedy and condoled the families of the victims.

The PM announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured, while Chief Minister Eknath Shinde declared a compensation of Rs 5 lakhs to the kin of the dead and full free treatment for all the injured.

According to the BMC Disaster Control, the fire broke out around 3 a.m., in the 2000-sq. ft. parking lot of ground-plus seven-storied Jay Bhavani Building on MG Road, a SRA project.