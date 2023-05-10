President presents Shaurya Chakra to Rifleman Aurangzab, Constable Mudasir Ahmad Sheikh posthumously

“President Droupadi Murmu presented Shaurya Chakra to Rifleman Aurangzab, Jammu & Kashmir Light Infantry, 44th Battalion, Rashtriya Rifles (Posthumous). During an operation in Baramulla, J&K, he evacuated an injured soldier and eliminated three terrorists with his team,”said a tweet of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Another tweet said, “President Droupadi Murmu presents Shaurya Chakra to Constable Mudasir Ahmad Sheikh, Jammu and Kashmir Police (Posthumous). During an operation in Baramulla, J&K, he displayed exceptional courage that led to elimination of three terrorists and recovery of huge cache of arms and ammunition.’