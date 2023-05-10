President presents Shaurya Chakra to Rifleman Aurangzab, Constable Mudasir Ahmad Sheikh posthumously

New Delhi, May 10 : President Droupadi Murmu presented Shaurya Chakra to Rifleman Aurangzab, and Constable Mudasir Ahmad Sheikh posthumously. She also presented Kirti Chakra to Rohit Kumar, SG Constable posthumously.
“President Droupadi Murmu presented Shaurya Chakra to Rifleman Aurangzab, Jammu & Kashmir Light Infantry, 44th Battalion, Rashtriya Rifles (Posthumous). During an operation in Baramulla, J&K, he evacuated an injured soldier and eliminated three terrorists with his team,”said a tweet of Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Another tweet said, “President Droupadi Murmu presents Shaurya Chakra to Constable Mudasir Ahmad Sheikh, Jammu and Kashmir Police (Posthumous). During an operation in Baramulla, J&K, he displayed exceptional courage that led to elimination of three terrorists and recovery of huge cache of arms and ammunition.’
A tweet said, “President Droupadi Murmu presents Kirti Chakra to Shri Rohit Kumar, SG. Constable, J&K Police (Posthumous). He displayed relentless courage while saving the lives of civilians during an operation in Kulgam, J&K. He eliminated a terrorist and made the supreme sacrifice for the nation.”