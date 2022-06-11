PRESIDENTIAL POLLS | Mamata leads charge, calls opposition meet on June 15

Kolkata: With an eye on the forthcoming Presidential polls, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has convened a meeting of the leaders of all opposition parties and chief ministers of the opposition ruled states, in New Delhi on June 15. The meeting will be held at the Constitutional Club.

She has forwarded a letter to 22 leaders which include the chief ministers of different opposition-ruled states.

The recipients of the letter include Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, among others.